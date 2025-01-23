The No. 24 Memphis Tigers (14-4) will return home following a two-game road trip when they host the Wichita State Shockers (11-7) on Thursday night. Memphis has won five of its last six games, including a 77-68 win at Charlotte on Sunday. Wichita State has lost four of its last five games, falling to East Carolina in a 75-72 final on Saturday. This is the first of two meetings between these AAC foes this season, with the rematch set for Feb. 16.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at FedExForum. Memphis is favored by 13.5 points in the latest Memphis vs. Wichita State odds, while the over/under is 158 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Wichita State vs. Memphis picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Memphis vs. Wichita State spread: Memphis -13.5

Memphis vs. Wichita State over/under: 158 points

Memphis vs. Wichita State money line: Memphis: -990, Wichita State: +634

Why Memphis can cover

Memphis suffered an upset loss to Temple last Thursday, but it bounced back with a 77-68 win over Charlotte on Sunday. The Tigers dominated the glass, holding a 42-29 rebounding advantage in the win. They led 41-25 at halftime and allowed just three second-chance points to the 49ers in the opening frame.

PJ Haggerty scored 18 points against Charlotte and leads the team with 22.1 points per game this season, while Tyrese Hunter is adding 15.1 points. Wichita State transfer Colby Rogers and Dain Dainja are each scoring 11.7 points per game. The Tigers have won six straight home games against the Shockers, who have failed to cover the spread in their last five games this season.

Why Wichita State can cover

Wichita State has only lost three games by at least 14 points this season, and one of those setbacks came on the road at then-No. 18 Florida. The Shockers picked up a win of their own against Charlotte last Tuesday, as junior forward Corey Washington had 16 points and seven rebounds. They came up just short against East Carolina on Saturday, despite Washington finishing with 19 points and 18 rebounds.

Senior center Quincy Ballard had a double-double as well, scoring 11 points to go along with 10 boards. Senior guard Xavier Bell is Wichita State's leading scorer this season, averaging 14.8 points per game. Memphis has only covered the spread once in its last eight conference games, despite being the most talented team in the AAC.

