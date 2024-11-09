Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Merrimack Warriors

Current Records: Vermont 1-1, Merrimack 0-0

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors will start their season against the Vermont Catamounts. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lawler Arena.

The experts figured Vermont would be stumbling into the matchup after a tough loss to Auburn, and, well: they nailed that call. There's no need to mince words: Vermont lost to Auburn on Wednesday, and Vermont lost bad. The score wound up at 94-43. The Catamounts were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-21.

Their loss ended a five-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 1-1. As for Merrimack, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the right side of .500 (19-11), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year.

Merrimack came up short against Vermont in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, falling 67-55. Will Merrimack have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Vermont has won both of the games they've played against Merrimack in the last 2 years.

  • Nov 06, 2023 - Vermont 67 vs. Merrimack 55
  • Dec 04, 2022 - Vermont 66 vs. Merrimack 43