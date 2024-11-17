Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Coppin State 0-5, Miami 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Miami Hurricanes will face off against the Coppin State Eagles at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Watsco Center. The Hurricanes will be strutting in after a victory while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a loss.

Miami is headed into the game following a big win against Binghamton on Sunday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Everything went Miami's way against Binghamton as Miami made off with an 88-64 victory. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 46-25.

Miami's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jalen Blackmon led the charge by going 5 for 9 en route to 17 points plus two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Nijel Pack, who posted 17 points plus six assists.

Meanwhile, Coppin State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their 18th straight defeat dating back to last season. They suffered a grim 92-67 loss to UMBC. One positive for the Eagles, at least, is that this was the most points they've scored all season.

Coppin State struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as UMBC racked up 18.

The win made it two in a row for Miami and bumps their season record up to 2-0. As for Coppin State, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-5.

Everything came up roses for Miami against Coppin State in their previous meeting back in December of 2019, as the team secured a 91-60 victory. Does Miami have another victory up their sleeve, or will Coppin State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Miami is expected to win their third match of the season, and that's good news given their solid 13-5 record as favorites last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,033.59. Coppin State is0-5 as the underdogs this season, which is every game they've played.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 33-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.