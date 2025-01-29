Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Virginia 9-11, Miami 4-16

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Miami is on a four-game streak of home losses, Virginia a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season, but someone's luck is about to change on Wednesday. Both will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Watsco Center. The Hurricanes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.6 points per game this season.

Miami fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against California on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 98-94 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Bears. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Matthew Cleveland put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 30 points in addition to eight rebounds. The contest was his third in a row with at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Jalil Bethea, who scored 11 points plus six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for Virginia, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 74-59 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jacob Cofie, who went 7 for 13 en route to 17 points plus six rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Boston College on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Miami's defeat dropped their record down to 4-16. As for Virginia, their loss dropped their record down to 9-11.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Miami hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.6 points per game. It's a different story for Virginia, though, as they've been averaging only 61.8. The only thing between Miami and another offensive beatdown is Virginia. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Miami suffered a grim 60-38 defeat to Virginia when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Will Miami have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Virginia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miami.