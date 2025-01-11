Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Current Records: Western Michigan 3-11, Miami (Ohio) 10-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Western Michigan Broncos and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at John D. Millett Hall. The Broncos have a tough task ahead: they'll enter the contest with seven straight losses, while the RedHawks will come in with four straight victories.

The experts predicted Western Michigan would be headed in after a win, but Bowling Green made sure that didn't happen. Western Michigan took an 83-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of Bowling Green. The Broncos got off to an early lead (up 14 with 2:27 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Brandon Muntu, who went 5 for 7 en route to 11 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (71.4%). Max Burton was another key player, scoring 11 points.

Even though they lost, Western Michigan smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, Miami (Ohio) beat Ball State 80-72 on Tuesday.

Miami (Ohio) can attribute much of their success to Kam Craft, who went 12 for 18 en route to 28 points. Another player making a difference was Eian Elmer, who went 5 for 6 en route to 11 points plus six rebounds.

Western Michigan's defeat dropped their record down to 3-11. As for Miami (Ohio), their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-4.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Western Michigan has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miami (Ohio), though, as they've been averaging only 33.2. Given Western Michigan's sizable advantage in that area, Miami (Ohio) will need to find a way to close that gap.

Western Michigan took their win against Miami (Ohio) when the teams last played back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 77-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for Western Michigan since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Miami (Ohio) has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.