Last Saturday is going to be a day Miami college sports fans will want to forget about. Shortly after the Miami football team kicked off what resulted in a three-point loss to Syracuse despite being favored by two touchdowns, the Miami basketball team walked off its home floor after a shocking upset loss to Charleston Southern. Miami entered as a 24.5-point favorite before suffering the 83-79 defeat on Saturday, and now they have what on paper is a significantly more daunting task with John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks heading to Miami on Tuesday in the 2024 SEC/ACC Challenge. Miami fell to 3-4 after Saturday's loss. Arkansas is coming off a 90-77 loss to Illinois, but is 5-2 on the season.

Tipoff for Arkansas vs. Miami is set for 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday from Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. Arkansas is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Arkansas vs. Miami odds, while the over/under is 155.5 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Miami vs. Arkansas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 of the 2024-25 season on a 170-123 betting roll (+2061) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023.

Arkansas vs. Miami spread: Arkansas -4.5

Arkansas vs. Miami over/under: 155.5 points

Arkansas vs. Miami money line: Arkansas -188, Miami +157

ARK: The Razorbacks went 5-4 ATS on the road last season

MIA: The Hurricanes went 2-1 ATS as a home underdog last season

Why Arkansas can cover

Wherever Calipari goes, top talent follows, and that was the case this summer when Calipari left Kentucky and became head coach at Arkansas. The Razorbacks had the No. 1 ranked transfer portal and the No. 3 incoming freshman class, according to rankings by 247Sports. He also had Kentucky players like Adou Thiero and D.J. Wagner follow him to Arkansas and help power the Razorbacks to a 5-2 start. One of their two losses came against Baylor, who was No. 8 in the country at the time.

Miami hasn't won a game in more than two weeks, going 0-3 at the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic and following that with an 83-79 home loss to Charleston Southern despite being 24.5-point favorites. Miami remains without leading scorer Nijel Pack (knee) and the Hurricanes missed him on Saturday. Pack was averaging 15.2 points per game for Miami. Thiero is off to a strong start in Arkansas, leading the team at 19.1 ppg.

Why Miami can cover

Although Miami enters Tuesday on a four-game losing streak, the Hurricanes did win their first three contests at home by an average of 31.7 ppg. This year's Miami team is largely formed by transfer portal players, so although the last two weeks have been tough, part of that can be attributed to building chemistry. Saturday may be the wake-up call the Hurricanes need for their results to match their talent. Miami has been favored in six of seven games this season, so although they are 3-4, the perception is this is another talented roster.

The Hurricanes are two years removed from going 29-8 and reaching the Final Four before losing to eventual national champion UConn. That was their second straight 20-win season as the Hurricanes have eight 20-win campaigns over Jim Larranaga's first 13 years as head coach. Miami is 30-8 overall over the last three seasons at home and 3-1 ATS as a home underdog during that span. Saturday could be chalked up as one bad loss, or it may be a sign of trouble ahead, but there's still reason to believe Miami has the talent and coaching to at least keep this game competitive. See which team to pick here.

The model has simulated Arkansas vs. Miami 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

