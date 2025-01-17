The program that brought you Chris Webber and the timeout that didn't exist has somehow found new and painful ways to lose close games this season. The Michigan Wolverines' latest misfortunes on the floor came Thursday against Minnesota as the Golden Gophers launched a hail-mary 3-pointer from midcourt as time expired in overtime that dropped right through the net.

Michigan led by as many as 11 points in the second half and took the lead with under 30 seconds remaining in regulation before committing a foul in the final 10 seconds that led to two Minnesota free throws and forced overtime. In overtime, Dawson Garcia caught the ball in a scramble and threw up a prayer -- that somehow went in. The final: 84-81, Gophers.

It was just Michigan's fourth loss of the season and its largest margin of defeat among all four losses. Yes, you read that right.

The other ways it has lost this season are right up there at the maximum pain level, too. If you know a Wolverines fan, send some good vibes their way today.

The Wake Forest game

72-70 loss (Nov. 10)

Michigan led by as many as 13 points vs. Wake Forest in its second game of the season before falling 72-70 to take its first loss of the 2024-25 season. Michigan made no field goals over the game's final 3:48 of play. It traded free throws down the stretch with the Demon Deacons but the Wolverines had a traveling turnover, missed a layup, missed a 3-pointer and committed a bad turnover in the stretch run that all but sealed its fate.

The Arkansas collapse

89-97 loss (Dec. 10)

This one -- an 89-87 loss to Arkansas in Madison Square Garden -- is a strong contender to be the most brutal loss of the season. Michigan led by as many as 15 points in this game but gave up the lead in the second half and fairly early let the game slip away.

Arkansas managed to turn its big deficit into an 18-point second-half lead, only for Michigan to get within one point in the final 90 seconds. But with the score 88-87 in favor of the Razorbacks, Michigan guard Tre Donaldson stepped out of bounds with 34.7 seconds remaining to commit a turnover. Once they regained possession after an empty Arkansas possession, Vlad Goldin had a good look at a go-ahead bucket in the paint that got swatted by Arkansas big man Trevon Brazille.

A buzzer-beating attempt off an inbounds play that would have forced OT clanked off the front of the iron.

The Oklahoma dagger

87-86 loss (Dec. 18)

Stop me if you've heard this before: Michigan held a big lead in the second half but couldn't hang onto it.

The Wolverines led by 11 with under 10 minutes remaining in the second half before falling to Oklahoma, 87-86, on Dec. 18 -- one week after the Arkansas loss.

Michigan led 86-83 going into the final minute, but Sooners guard Jeremiah Fears converted a rare four-point play (!!) -- making a 3 while being fouled and converting the free throw -- to give OU an 87-86 edge with 11 seconds remaining.

Michigan guard Tre Donaldson shot a 3-pointer in the closing seconds but it was no good.