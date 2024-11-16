Who's Playing

Bowling Green Falcons @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Bowling Green 0-2, Michigan State 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons are taking a road trip to face off against the Michigan State Spartans at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Breslin Center. The Spartans took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Falcons, who come in off a win.

Bowling Green is headed into the match following a big win against Taylor on Monday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Bowling Green claimed a resounding 107-43 victory over Taylor. With the Falcons ahead 59-23 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Bowling Green was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Taylor only posted eight.

Meanwhile, Michigan State couldn't handle Kansas on Tuesday and fell 77-69. The loss was the Spartans' first of the season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Frankie Fidler, who earned 15 points along with eight rebounds.

Bowling Green made their fans wait, but they earned their first win of the season to make their record 0-2. As for Michigan State, their loss was their first of the season and makes their record 2-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Bowling Green has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Michigan State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 45.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.