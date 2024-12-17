The No. 20 Michigan St. Spartans will take on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in a neutral-site contest on Tuesday evening. Michigan State is 8-2 overall and 2-2 in neutral-site games, while Oakland is 3-5 overall and yet to play on a neutral site. The Spartans have dominated the Golden Grizzlies with a 22-0 all-time record versus their in-state foe. MSU is 6-4 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 college basketball season, while Oakland is 4-3 versus the line.

Tip off is at 7 p.m. ET at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Spartans are favored by 16.5 points in the latest Oakland vs. Michigan State odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 134.5 points. Before entering any Michigan State vs. Oakland picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 of the 2024-25 season on a 176-128 betting roll (+2066) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Oakland vs. Michigan State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for MSU vs. Oakland:

Michigan State vs. Oakland spread: Michigan State -16.5

Michigan State vs. Oakland over/under: 134.5 points

Michigan State vs. Oakland money line: Michigan State: -1852, Oakland: +1002

Michigan State vs. Oakland picks: See picks at SportsLine

Michigan State vs. Oakland: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Oakland can cover

Oakland suffered a 66-50 loss at the hands of Youngstown State last Saturday despite a quality game from Allen Mukeba. The transfer from Kansas City had 17 points and five rebounds, and he's leading Oakland with 13.6 points per game. He's one of three Golden Grizzlies putting up double-digits, alongside Tuburu Naivalurua (12.6) and DQ Cole (11.1).

Oakland has a veteran team as its five players who have played the most minutes are all seniors. With all of this experience, Oakland knows how to cherish the basketball as it limits turnovers, and no team in all of Division I allows fewer opponent steals than the Golden Grizzlies. The team has also been solid versus the spread recently, covering in four of its last six games. See which team to pick here.

Why Michigan State can cover

Meanwhile, Michigan State simply couldn't be stopped as it easily beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers 89-52 last Saturday. Jaxon Kohler had eight points along with 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks, while Jaden Akins was another key player, earning 18 points.

MSU goes 10 deep, as that's how many Spartans are logging at least 14.5 minutes per game, and that depth allows whoever's on the court for Michigan State to go all-out during their court time. Amongst Big Ten teams, MSU ranks first in field goal percentage, free throw attempts and points per game, while ranking second in rebounds per game and 3-point percentage. Tom Izzo's squad also enters Tuesday's contest with three straight ATS victories. See which team to pick here.

How to make Michigan State vs. Oakland picks

The model has simulated Oakland vs. Michigan State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, projecting 141 points, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits almost 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins MSU vs. Oakland, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oakland vs. MSU spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,000 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.