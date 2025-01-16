The No. 20 Michigan Wolverines (13-3) will try to remain unbeaten in Big Ten play when they face the Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-9) on Thursday night. Michigan is riding a five-game winning streak and is coming off a 91-75 win against Washington on Sunday. Minnesota is playing on slightly shorter rest after losing to Maryland on Monday. The Golden Gophers have lost four consecutive games and are the only Big Ten team that is winless in conference play.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Williams Arena. Michigan is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Minnesota vs. Michigan odds, while the over/under is 144.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Minnesota vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -9.5

Minnesota vs. Michigan over/under: 144.5 points

Minnesota vs. Michigan money line: Michigan: -535, Minnesota: +393

Minnesota vs. Michigan streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Minnesota can cover

Minnesota is on a four-game losing skid and is the only Big Ten team without a conference victory, but it has been competitive in multiple losses. The Golden Gophers took Ohio State to double overtime on Jan. 6, and they were within six points in their loss at Maryland on Monday. Senior forward Dawson Garcia had 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists, shooting 6 of 13 from the floor.

Senior guard Lu'Cye Patterson added 15 points, five rebounds and three dimes, knocking down 9 of 10 attempts from the charity stripe. Garcia is averaging 18.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, creating matchup problems for all of his opponents. The Golden Gophers have covered the spread in four of their last five games against the Wolverines. See which team to pick here.

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan brings a five-game winning streak into this contest, including west-coast wins over USC, UCLA and Washington. First-year head coach Dusty May has brought a high-octane attack with him, as the Wolverines have scored at least 85 points in eight straight games. The Wolverines entered the week leading Division I in field-goal percentage (51.9).

Center Vladislav Goldin had 36 points in the win over the Bruins before scoring 19 points against Washington. He leads the team with 15.4 points per game, joining four teammates in double figures. The Wolverines have covered the spread in five consecutive games, and Minnesota is just 2-12-2 against the spread in its last 16 games. See which team to pick here.

