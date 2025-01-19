The Northwestern Wildcats will visit the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday in Big Ten action. The Wolverines have dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of 10 head-to-head meetings while covering the spread in six of those matchups. However, Northwestern has made back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and improved to 11-6 and 2-4 in the Big Ten with a win over Maryland on Thursday. Meanwhile, Michigan is 13-4 overall and 5-1 in the league coming off a loss to Minnesota.

Tipoff from the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Wolverines are 10-point home favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Northwestern odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 147. Before entering any Northwestern vs. Michigan picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Michigan vs. Northwestern spread: Michigan -10

Michigan vs. Northwestern over/under: 147 points

Michigan vs. Northwestern money line: Michigan -532, Northwestern +394

The Wolverines are currently ranked No. 20 in the AP Top 25 but are coming off their first conference loss of the season to Minnesota by a final score of 84-81. Danny Wolf had 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the defeat but the rest of his team went just 20-for-52 from the floor.

The Yale transfer is now averaging 13.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 58.1% from the floor and 38.8% from the 3-point line. He's a big reason why Michigan leads the nation in field-goal percentage (51.5%) and ranks 15th in the nation in scoring (84.1 points per game). See which team to pick here.

Northwestern is coming off a 76-74 win as 2.5-point home underdogs against Maryland on Thursday. Nick Martinelli had 22 points to help the Wildcats snap a three-game losing streak and Brooks Barnhizer stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

Martinelli never left the floor in the overtime victory and Barnhizer played 43 minutes. They're combining to average 38.2 points and 14.7 rebounds per game this season, making the pair responsible for over half of the team's scoring (73.8 points per game) and over 40% of the rebounding. See which team to pick here.

