The TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) will play their first road game of the season when they face the Michigan Wolverines (1-1) on Friday night. These schools have not met in men's basketball in almost 62 years, but this is the first game of a home-and-home series. TCU opened the season with three consecutive home wins, including a 76-71 win over Texas State on Tuesday. Michigan is hoping to bounce back from a 72-70 loss at Wake Forest on Sunday in the Deacon-Wolverine Challenge.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on Friday at Crisler Center. Michigan is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Michigan vs. TCU odds, while the over/under is 153.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any TCU vs. Michigan picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 2 of the 2024-25 season on a 155-110 betting roll (+2102) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on TCU-Michigan. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Michigan vs. TCU spread: Michigan -7.5

Michigan vs. TCU over/under: 153.5 points

Michigan vs. TCU money line: Michigan: -355, TCU: +280

Michigan vs. TCU picks: See picks here

Michigan vs. TCU streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan opened the season with a dominant performance at home, cruising to a 101-53 win over Cleveland State as a 21-point favorite. Yale transfer Danny Wolf posted a 19-point, 13-rebound double-double in his Michigan debut, shooting 8 of 10 from the floor. Junior guard Tre Donaldson added 16 points and seven assists on a perfect 4 of 4 shooting effort.

The Wolverines came up short at Wake Forest on Sunday, but Donaldson, who transferred from Auburn, had another big game with 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Michigan is in its first season under head coach Dusty May, who was hired from Florida Atlantic after a successful stint with the Owls. The Wolverines are 10-3 in their last 13 games against Big 12 opponents, while TCU is 0-8 against the spread in its last eight Friday games. See which team to pick here.

Why TCU can cover

TCU is off to a 3-0 start this season, picking up wins over Florida A&M, Florida Gulf Coast and Texas State. The Horned Frogs covered the 27.5-point spread in their 105-59 win over Florida A&M, as sophomore guard Vasean Allette scored 20 points. They added a 67-51 win over FGCU, led by a 14-point effort from Allette.

Their latest performance was a 76-71 win over Texas State on Tuesday, as senior guard Noah Reynolds had 17 points and Trazarien White added 16 points. Allette leads TCU with 13.0 points per game, while senior guard Frankie Collins is adding 11.3 points and 4.3 assists. Michigan is 1-10 in its 11 games dating back to last season, and it has only covered the spread once in its last six games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Michigan vs. TCU picks

The model has simulated TCU vs. Michigan 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 80% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan vs. TCU, and which side of the spread hits over 80% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the TCU vs. Michigan spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 155-110 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.