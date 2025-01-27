Who's Playing

Penn State Nittany Lions @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: Penn State 13-7, Michigan 14-5

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 27, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Michigan and Penn State are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2018, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Crisler Center. The timing is sure in the Wolverines' favor as the team sits on nine straight wins at home while the Nittany Lions have been banged up by eight consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Michigan is headed into the match having just suffered their biggest loss since February 29, 2024 on Friday. They took a serious blow against Purdue, falling 91-64. The matchup marked the Wolverines' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Despite their defeat, Michigan saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Roddy Gayle Jr., who had 11 points, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for Michigan was Danny Wolf's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Penn State was just a bucket shy of victory on Friday and fell 76-75 to Iowa.

Penn State's loss came about despite a quality game from Yanic Konan Niederhauser, who scored 13 points along with two steals.

Michigan's defeat dropped their record down to 14-5. As for Penn State, their loss dropped their record down to 13-7.

Monday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Michigan has been crazy accurate this season, having made 50% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Penn State struggles in that department as they've drained 48.8% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Michigan came up short against Penn State in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 66-57. Will Michigan have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Michigan and Penn State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.