Who's Playing
Penn State Nittany Lions @ Michigan Wolverines
Current Records: Penn State 13-7, Michigan 14-5
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Michigan and Penn State are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2018, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Crisler Center. The timing is sure in the Wolverines' favor as the team sits on nine straight wins at home while the Nittany Lions have been banged up by eight consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.
Michigan is headed into the match having just suffered their biggest loss since February 29, 2024 on Friday. They took a serious blow against Purdue, falling 91-64. The matchup marked the Wolverines' lowest-scoring game so far this season.
Despite their defeat, Michigan saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Roddy Gayle Jr., who had 11 points, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for Michigan was Danny Wolf's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.
Meanwhile, Penn State was just a bucket shy of victory on Friday and fell 76-75 to Iowa.
Penn State's loss came about despite a quality game from Yanic Konan Niederhauser, who scored 13 points along with two steals.
Michigan's defeat dropped their record down to 14-5. As for Penn State, their loss dropped their record down to 13-7.
Monday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Michigan has been crazy accurate this season, having made 50% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Penn State struggles in that department as they've drained 48.8% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Michigan came up short against Penn State in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 66-57. Will Michigan have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Michigan and Penn State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 13, 2024 - Penn State 66 vs. Michigan 57
- Jan 07, 2024 - Penn State 79 vs. Michigan 73
- Jan 29, 2023 - Penn State 83 vs. Michigan 61
- Jan 04, 2023 - Michigan 79 vs. Penn State 69
- Feb 08, 2022 - Michigan 58 vs. Penn State 57
- Dec 13, 2020 - Michigan 62 vs. Penn State 58
- Jan 22, 2020 - Penn State 72 vs. Michigan 63
- Feb 12, 2019 - Penn State 75 vs. Michigan 69
- Jan 03, 2019 - Michigan 68 vs. Penn State 55
- Feb 21, 2018 - Michigan 72 vs. Penn State 63