Green Bay Phoenix @ Milwaukee Panthers

Current Records: Green Bay 2-15, Milwaukee 11-6

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Milwaukee. They and the Green Bay Phoenix will face off in a Horizon League battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The timing is sure in the Panthers' favor as the squad sits on ten straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Phoenix have been banged up by eight consecutive losses on the road.

Last Wednesday, Milwaukee couldn't handle PFW and fell 78-73.

Even though they lost, Milwaukee smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds (they're ranked third in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in 19 consecutive contests dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Green Bay ended up a good deal behind N. Kentucky on Saturday and lost 78-60. The over/under was set at 137.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Milwaukee's defeat dropped their record down to 11-6. As for Green Bay, their loss dropped their record down to 2-15.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Milwaukee has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 42.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Green Bay, though, as they've been averaging only 29.2. Given Milwaukee's sizable advantage in that area, Green Bay will need to find a way to close that gap.

Milwaukee took their win against Green Bay when the teams last played back in December of 2024 by a conclusive 88-67. Will Milwaukee repeat their success, or does Green Bay have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Milwaukee is a big 16.5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Milwaukee has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.