Who's Playing
Green Bay Phoenix @ Milwaukee Panthers
Current Records: Green Bay 2-15, Milwaukee 11-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Milwaukee. They and the Green Bay Phoenix will face off in a Horizon League battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The timing is sure in the Panthers' favor as the squad sits on ten straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Phoenix have been banged up by eight consecutive losses on the road.
Last Wednesday, Milwaukee couldn't handle PFW and fell 78-73.
Even though they lost, Milwaukee smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds (they're ranked third in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in 19 consecutive contests dating back to last season.
Meanwhile, Green Bay ended up a good deal behind N. Kentucky on Saturday and lost 78-60. The over/under was set at 137.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
Milwaukee's defeat dropped their record down to 11-6. As for Green Bay, their loss dropped their record down to 2-15.
Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Milwaukee has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 42.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Green Bay, though, as they've been averaging only 29.2. Given Milwaukee's sizable advantage in that area, Green Bay will need to find a way to close that gap.
Milwaukee took their win against Green Bay when the teams last played back in December of 2024 by a conclusive 88-67. Will Milwaukee repeat their success, or does Green Bay have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Milwaukee is a big 16.5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 153.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.
- Dec 11, 2024 - Milwaukee 88 vs. Green Bay 67
- Mar 07, 2024 - Milwaukee 95 vs. Green Bay 84
- Mar 02, 2024 - Milwaukee 90 vs. Green Bay 69
- Dec 02, 2023 - Green Bay 70 vs. Milwaukee 58
- Feb 06, 2023 - Green Bay 80 vs. Milwaukee 79
- Dec 01, 2022 - Milwaukee 81 vs. Green Bay 67
- Feb 13, 2022 - Milwaukee 54 vs. Green Bay 44
- Jan 05, 2022 - Milwaukee 63 vs. Green Bay 49
- Dec 20, 2020 - Milwaukee 74 vs. Green Bay 62
- Dec 19, 2020 - Milwaukee 68 vs. Green Bay 65