A MEAC battle will take place on Tuesday when the Morgan State Bears host the NC Central Eagles. Morgan State is off to a 6-11 start and is 0-1 in conference play while North Carolina Central is 7-11 on the year and is also 0-1 in the league. The Eagles are 7-3 over their last 10 against the Bears and are 6-3 against the spread during that span.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at Hill Field House in Baltimore. The Eagles are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Morgan State vs. NC Central odds, while the over/under is 155.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any NC Central vs. Morgan State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Morgan State vs. NC Central spread: NC Central -3.5

Morgan State vs. NC Central over/under: 155.5 points

Morgan State vs. NC Central money line: NC Central -166, Morgan State +140

Why Morgan State can cover

Morgan State is headed into Monday's contest looking for a big change in momentum after dropping its third straight game on Saturday. The Bears fell 86-72 to SC State and failed to cover the spread as 5.5-point home underdogs.

Kameron Hobbs led all scorers with 22 points in the loss and the senior guard is averaging 12.2 points per game this season. He's one of four players on the Morgan State roster averaging double-figures in scoring and the Bears rank 16th in the nation in team field-goal percentage (50.0%).

Why NC Central can cover

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored NC Central last Saturday, but the final result did not as it fell just short of Coppin State by a score of 63-61 despite being 8.5-point favorites on the road. The Eagles are now 6-9 against the spread on the season.

Po'Boigh King was a bright spot in the defeat, scoring a game-high 18 points and going 8-for-18 from the floor despite an 0-for-5 night from the 3-point line. King was All-MEAC last season and is averaging 16.1 points per game in 2024-25.

How to make Morgan State vs. NC Central picks

