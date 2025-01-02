Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ N. Alabama Lions

Current Records: Bellarmine 3-10, N. Alabama 8-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Bellarmine is preparing for their first Atlantic Sun Conference matchup of the season on Thursday. After both having extra time off, they and the N. Alabama Lions will dust off their jerseys to square off against one another at 7:00 p.m. ET at CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall. The Knights are no doubt hoping to put an end to an 11-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The experts figured Bellarmine would be stumbling into the contest after a tough loss to Colorado, and, well: they nailed that call. Bellarmine might have been a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting Colorado an easy 79-55 victory. The Knights were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 45-16.

Despite their defeat, Bellarmine saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dezmond McKinney, who went 5 for 9 en route to 12 points plus three steals, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, McKinney also posted a 55.6% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, N. Alabama unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. They lost to LMU on the road by a decisive 85-69 margin.

Jacari Lane put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 20 points.

N. Alabama struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as LMU posted 20.

Bellarmine's loss dropped their record down to 3-10. As for N. Alabama, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-5.

Bellarmine was able to grind out a solid win over N. Alabama in their previous matchup back in February, winning 82-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bellarmine since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Bellarmine has won 6 out of their last 8 games against N. Alabama.