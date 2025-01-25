Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ N. Illinois Huskies

Current Records: Ball State 9-9, N. Illinois 4-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Ball State is 9-1 against N. Illinois since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Mid American battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Convocation Center. The Cardinals are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.2 points per game this season.

Ball State is headed into the match having just posted their closest win since November 25, 2024 on Tuesday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Central Michigan 82-80. The Cardinals were down 50-37 with 16:22 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy two-point win.

Ball State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Payton Sparks, who went 5 for 7 en route to 14 points plus eight rebounds and three blocks, and Mickey Pearson Jr., who went 5 for 7 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds and two steals. The dominant performance also gave Pearson Jr. a new career-high in field goal percentage (71.4%).

Meanwhile, N. Illinois' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their sixth straight loss. They fell just short of Western Michigan by a score of 72-70. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Huskies have suffered against the Broncos since February 12, 2019.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Quentin Jones, who went 7 for 10 en route to 17 points plus seven assists and five rebounds. His performance made up for a slower game against Central Michigan on Saturday. Another player making a difference was James Dent Jr., who went 7 for 13 en route to 18 points plus two steals and two blocks.

The victory got Ball State back to even at 9-9. As for N. Illinois, their loss dropped their record down to 4-14.

Ball State beat N. Illinois 70-63 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Will Ball State repeat their success, or does N. Illinois have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Ball State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against N. Illinois.