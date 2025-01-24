Halftime Report

Neb.-Omaha is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 42-36 lead against St. Thomas.

Neb.-Omaha entered the matchup having won seven straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it eight, or will St. Thomas step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

St. Thomas Tommies @ Neb.-Omaha Mavericks

Current Records: St. Thomas 15-5, Neb.-Omaha 11-9

What to Know

St. Thomas has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Neb.-Omaha Mavericks will face off in a Summit battle at 8:05 p.m. ET on Thursday at Baxter Arena. The Tommies are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Last Saturday, St. Thomas earned a 74-62 win over Denver.

Meanwhile, Neb.-Omaha had already won six in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12.5 points) and they went ahead and made it seven last Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 80-62 victory over the Pioneers.

St. Thomas' win was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 15-5. As for Neb.-Omaha, they have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-9 record this season.

Everything came up roses for St. Thomas against Neb.-Omaha in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, as the team secured an 88-61 victory. In that match, St. Thomas amassed a halftime lead of 45-20, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Thursday.

Odds

St. Thomas is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Neb.-Omaha, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tommies as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

St. Thomas has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Neb.-Omaha.