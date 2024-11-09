Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 0-1, Nebraska 1-0

The Bethune-Cook. Wildcats will face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Bethune-Cook. can't be to happy about their upcoming road match considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home on Tuesday. They were dealt a punishing 94-61 loss at the hands of Texas Tech. The Wildcats were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-28.

Meanwhile, Nebraska took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). Everything went their way against UT-Rio Grande Valley as Nebraska made off with an 87-67 win. The Cornhuskers were heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why.

Nebraska's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Rollie Worster, who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Brice Williams, who posted 27 points along with five rebounds.

Bethune-Cook. must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 24.5-point spread they're up against. They finished last season with a 15-14 record against the spread.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cornhuskers as a 24-point favorite.

The over/under is 154 points.

