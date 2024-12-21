Who's Playing

Colo. State Rams @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Current Records: Colo. State 6-5, Nevada 8-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

Nevada is preparing for their first Mountain West matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Colo. State Rams will face off at 5:00 p.m. ET at Lawlor Events Center. The Wolf Pack have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Nevada is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday as they easily beat Texas So. 105-73. With the Wolf Pack ahead 55-31 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Nevada to victory, but perhaps none more so than Nick Davidson, who went 7 for 10 en route to 21 points plus seven assists and five rebounds. Those seven assists gave Davidson a new career-high. Another player making a difference was Xavier DuSell, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points plus two steals.

Nevada was working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Colo. State, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They walked away with a 78-68 win over Radford on Tuesday.

Colo. State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Rashaan Mbemba, who went 6 for 7 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Keshawn Williams, who went 7 for 11 en route to 16 points plus seven rebounds.

Nevada's victory bumped their record up to 8-3. As for Colo. State, they now have a winning record of 6-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Nevada has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 41.9% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Colo. State, though, as they've only made 30.7% of their threes this season. Given Nevada's sizable advantage in that area, Colo. State will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Nevada is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be their 12th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-3 against the spread).

Odds

Nevada is a big 8-point favorite against Colo. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Wolf Pack slightly, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nevada has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Colo. State.