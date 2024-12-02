Who's Playing

What to Know

The Wash. State Cougars' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Nevada Wolf Pack at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Lawlor Events Center. The Cougars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.8 points per game this season.

Wash. State is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering SMU just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 77-60 bruising from the Mustangs. The game marked the Cougars' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Meanwhile, Nevada was able to grind out a solid victory over Okla. State last Sunday, taking the game 90-78. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Wolf Pack.

Kobe Sanders was the offensive standout of the matchup as he went 7 for 10 en route to 27 points. Nick Davidson was another key player, going 9 for 16 en route to 23 points.

Wash. State's loss dropped their record down to 6-2. As for Nevada, their win bumped their record up to 6-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wash. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.8 points per game. However, it's not like Nevada struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Wash. State is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

Odds

Nevada is a big 11.5-point favorite against Wash. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wolf Pack, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

