Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ New Hamp. Wildcats

Current Records: Binghamton 9-8, New Hamp. 2-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Binghamton and New Hamp. are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2021, but not for long. Both will face off in an America East battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lundholm Gym. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

On Thursday, Binghamton couldn't handle Maine and fell 82-71.

Meanwhile, New Hamp.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their ninth straight loss. They took a 61-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of Albany.

Binghamton's defeat dropped their record down to 9-8. As for New Hamp., their loss dropped their record down to 2-15.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Binghamton just can't miss this season, having made 47.1% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for New Hamp., though, as they've only made 40.8% of their field goals this season. Given Binghamton's sizable advantage in that area, New Hamp. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Binghamton came up short against New Hamp. when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 77-64. Can Binghamton avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

New Hamp. and Binghamton both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.