Who's Playing
Binghamton Bearcats @ New Hamp. Wildcats
Current Records: Binghamton 9-8, New Hamp. 2-15
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
Binghamton and New Hamp. are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2021, but not for long. Both will face off in an America East battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lundholm Gym. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
On Thursday, Binghamton couldn't handle Maine and fell 82-71.
Meanwhile, New Hamp.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their ninth straight loss. They took a 61-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of Albany.
Binghamton's defeat dropped their record down to 9-8. As for New Hamp., their loss dropped their record down to 2-15.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Binghamton just can't miss this season, having made 47.1% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for New Hamp., though, as they've only made 40.8% of their field goals this season. Given Binghamton's sizable advantage in that area, New Hamp. will need to find a way to close that gap.
Binghamton came up short against New Hamp. when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 77-64. Can Binghamton avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
New Hamp. and Binghamton both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 09, 2024 - New Hamp. 77 vs. Binghamton 64
- Mar 02, 2024 - Binghamton 87 vs. New Hamp. 74
- Jan 25, 2024 - New Hamp. 79 vs. Binghamton 73
- Feb 08, 2023 - Binghamton 66 vs. New Hamp. 64
- Jan 05, 2023 - Binghamton 68 vs. New Hamp. 50
- Mar 06, 2022 - Binghamton 72 vs. New Hamp. 69
- Feb 26, 2022 - New Hamp. 66 vs. Binghamton 62
- Feb 12, 2022 - New Hamp. 69 vs. Binghamton 60
- Jan 31, 2021 - New Hamp. 71 vs. Binghamton 65
- Jan 30, 2021 - Binghamton 65 vs. New Hamp. 44