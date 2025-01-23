Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ New Hamp. Wildcats

Current Records: Bryant 10-9, New Hamp. 4-16

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Bryant Bulldogs and the New Hamp. Wildcats are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Lundholm Gym. The Wildcats have the home-court advantage, but the Bulldogs are expected to win by 14.5 points.

New Hamp. is hoping to do what UMass Lowell couldn't on Saturday: put an end to Bryant's winning streak, which now stands at four games. Bryant blew past UMass Lowell 85-62. The Bulldogs have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matches by 20 points or more this season.

Bryant smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in five consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, New Hamp. couldn't handle N.J. Tech on Saturday and fell 64-59.

Bryant's win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-9. As for New Hamp., their defeat dropped their record down to 4-16.

Bryant took their victory against New Hamp. when the teams last played back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 85-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bryant since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Bryant is a big 14.5-point favorite against New Hamp., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149 points.

Series History

Bryant has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Hamp..