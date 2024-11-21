Who's Playing

Grambling State Tigers @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: Grambling State 1-1, New Mexico 3-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for New Mexico. They will look to defend their home court on Thursday against the Grambling State Tigers at 9:00 p.m. ET at The Pit. The Lobos are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.5 points per game this season.

New Mexico is probably headed into the game with a chip on their shoulder considering St. John's just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell 85-71 to the Red Storm. The loss was the Lobos' first of the season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was CJ Noland, who earned 15 points along with three steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against TX A&M-CC last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround. Mustapha Amzil was another key player, posting 16 points.

Meanwhile, Grambling State was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their matchup with Florida but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. Grambling State suffered a bruising 86-62 defeat at the hands of Florida last Monday. The Tigers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, Grambling State had strong showings from Kintavious Dozier, who went 7 for 11 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds, and Antwan Burnett, who went 6 for 11 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds and three steals. The dominant performance also gave Dozier a new career-high in field goal percentage (63.6%).

Grambling State struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February.

New Mexico's defeat was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 3-1. As for Grambling State, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: New Mexico has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Grambling State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything went New Mexico's way against Grambling State in their previous meeting back in November of 2021, as New Mexico made off with an 86-61 victory. Does New Mexico have another victory up their sleeve, or will Grambling State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

New Mexico is a big 19.5-point favorite against Grambling State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 19-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Mexico won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.