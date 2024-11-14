Halftime Report

New Orleans and Lindenwood have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 38-31, New Orleans has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If New Orleans keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 1-2 in no time. On the other hand, Lindenwood will have to make due with a 1-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Lindenwood Lions @ New Orleans Privateers

Current Records: Lindenwood 1-1, New Orleans 0-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.75

What to Know

The Lindenwood Lions will face off against the New Orleans Privateers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at UPMC Events Center. The Lions will be strutting in after a victory while the Privateers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Lindenwood took a loss when they played away from home last Monday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Thursday. They steamrolled past STLUCP 98-30. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-20.

Lindenwood was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as STLUCP only posted four.

Meanwhile, New Orleans lost to Troy at home by a decisive 78-61 margin on Saturday.

Lindenwood's win ended a four-game drought at home dating back to last season and bumped them up to 1-1. As for New Orleans, they dropped their record down to 0-2 with the defeat, which was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season.

Lindenwood is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 10-17 record against the spread.

Odds

New Orleans is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Lindenwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

