The New Orleans Privateers (0-2) will host the Lindenwood Lions (1-1) in a non-conference battle on Thursday afternoon as part of the 2024 Urban-Bennett Invitational. Lindenwood dropped its opener to Oklahoma but rebounded with a 98-30 win over the St. Louis College of Pharmacy. Meanwhile, New Orleans has suffered losses against Kansas State and Troy. This is the first time these two programs have gone head-to-head at the Division I level.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on Thursday at the UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pa. The Privateers are favored by 1.5 points in the latest New Orleans vs. Lindenwood odds, while the over/under is 150.5 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Lindenwood vs. New Orleans picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 2 of the 2024-25 season on a 155-110 betting roll (+2102) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

New Orleans vs. Lindenwood spread: Privateers -1.5

New Orleans vs. Lindenwood over/under: 150.5 points

New Orleans vs. Lindenwood money line: New Orleans -119, Lindenwood -103

NORL: New Orleans is 5-13 ATS over its last 18 games.

LINDEN: Lindenwood is 6-14 ATS over its last 20 games.

Why New Orleans can cover

The Privateers opened their season with a couple of tough battles against Kansas State and Troy, covering comfortably as 31.5-point underdogs in an 89-65 loss to the Wildcats but failing to cover as 12.5-point home underdogs in a 78-61 loss to the Trojans. UAB transfer James White has played well in those two outings, averaging 18.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, Jah Short spent the second half of the season in the New Orleans starting lineup in 2023-24 and has stepped into a starring role in 2024-25. Short is averaging 16.5 points and shooting 52.0% from the floor in his sophomore season. This is Mark Slessinger's 13th season at the helm for the Privateers and he has one NCAA tournament appearance and three winning seasons. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Lindenwood can cover

Lindenwood opened its season up with a 93-60 loss to Oklahoma but followed it up with a dominant performance over NAIA St. Louis College of Pharmacy, who play in the same conference as Lindenwood once did nearly 30 years ago. Jadis Jones led all scorers with 14 points in the win and went a perfect 7-for-7 from the field.

Five players reached double-figures in scoring and the Lions were able to play 12 players total in the rout while shooting an astounding 69.4% from the floor. This is Lindenwood's third season as a Division I program and they've gone 20-43 over their first two seasons at this level under Kyle Gerdeman. See who to back at SportsLine.

