Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: Rider 4-11, Niagara 7-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Niagara Purple Eagles and the Rider Broncs are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gallagher Center. The timing is sure in the Purple Eagles' favor as the team sits on three straight wins at home while the Broncs have been banged up by five consecutive losses on the road.

On Friday, Niagara beat Saint Peter's 70-60.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Rider on Friday, but the final result did not. They took an 85-67 bruising from Canisius.

Niagara's victory bumped their record up to 7-8. As for Rider, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's match: Niagara has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. It's a different story for Rider, though, as they've been averaging only 5.1. Given Niagara's sizable advantage in that area, Rider will need to find a way to close that gap.

Niagara came up short against Rider in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 71-61. Can Niagara avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Rider has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Niagara.