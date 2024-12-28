North Carolina Central faces North Carolina A&T on Saturday in the first game of the CBS Sports Classic: HBCU Showcase doubleheader on CBS. North Carolina Central leads the all-time series against North Carolina A&T 84-76.

North Carolina Central is coming off an 82-67 loss to Longwood. Before that loss, the Eagles had won three of their last four games, with the lone loss during that stretch coming against West Virginia. North Carolina Central started the season 1-6.

North Carolina A&T enters this game on a cold streak. The Aggies have lost their last eight games and enter the weekend with a 3-10 mark. In its last win on Nov. 20, North Carolina A&T beat Morgan State 86-83.

Here is everything you need to know about North Carolina Central's matchup against North Carolina A&T this weekend.

How to watch North Carolina Central vs. North Carolina A&T live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 28 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

North Carolina Central vs. North Carolina A&T prediction, picks

North Carolina A&T is on a cold streak during December. The Aggies have lost their last eight games and haven't won a game in over a month. NC Central won the last matchup in Greensboro, and North Carolina A&T is due for a win this weekend. Pick: North Carolina A&T +1