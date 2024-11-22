The No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-1) will play a tune-up game ahead of the 2024 Maui Invitational when they face the Hawaii Warriors (4-0) in Honolulu in a Friday night matchup in local time that begins early Saturday on the East Coast. UNC is using this opportunity to get accustomed to the time change before they play in the eight-team event next week, which includes two-time reigning national champion UConn. The Tar Heels bounced back from their loss to No. 1 Kansas with a 107-55 win over American last Friday, while Hawaii remained unbeaten with a 73-68 win over Weber State in overtime on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 12:30 a.m. ET at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. North Carolina is favored by 16 points in the latest Hawaii vs. North Carolina odds, while the over/under is 151.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any North Carolina vs. Hawaii picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hawaii vs. North Carolina spread: North Carolina -16

Hawaii vs. North Carolina over/under: 151.5 points

Hawaii vs. North Carolina money line: North Carolina -1852, Hawaii +970

Why North Carolina can cover

North Carolina played against Hawaii prior to the Maui Invitational in 2016 as well, cruising to an 83-68 win under then-head coach Roy Williams. Hubert Davis, who was an assistant on that staff, can use that experience in his favor this weekend. He has a roster that is built around All-American RJ Davis and sophomore standout Elliot Cadeau.

They lead an offense that has scored at least 89 points in each of their first three games, with Davis averaging a team-high 17.7 points per game. Cadeau and junior guard Seth Trimble are both scoring 15.7 points, and junior forward Jalen Washington is chipping in 11.0 points and 5.3 rebounds. North Carolina has covered the spread in four of its last six games, while Hawaii is 1-5 in its last six games against ACC teams.

Why Hawaii can cover

Hawaii is off to a strong start this season, with three of its four wins coming by double digits. The Rainbow Warriors got past Weber State in overtime last Sunday, as Tanner Christensen scored 25 points. He is averaging a team-high 17.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in his first season with Hawaii after transferring from Utah Tech and Idaho.

Christensen was named the Big West Conference Player of the Week following his performance against Weber State. He is joined in the frontcourt by Xavier transfer Gytis Nemeiksa, who is averaging 11.3 points and a team-best 6.8 rebounds. The Rainbow Warriors have yet to allow more than 69 points in any of their first four games.

