Who's Playing

UNCG Spartans @ North Florida Ospreys

Current Records: UNCG 5-4, North Florida 6-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UNCG Spartans will face off against the North Florida Ospreys at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at UNF Arena. The Spartans' defense has only allowed 63.6 points per game this season, so the Ospreys' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Last Saturday, UNCG earned a 67-55 victory over North Carolina A&T. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Spartans.

Among those leading the charge was Kenyon Giles, who earned 25 points plus five rebounds and two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against UTEP back in November, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, North Florida fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Georgia Southern on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Eagles by a score of 93-91. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Ospreys have suffered since February 10th.

UNCG now has a winning record of 5-4. As for North Florida, their loss dropped their record down to 6-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: UNCG has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. However, it's not like North Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 13.9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UNCG is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 3-0 against the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

North Florida is a slight 1.5-point favorite against UNCG, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Spartans as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

