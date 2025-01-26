Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: FAU 10-9, North Texas 14-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

FAU is 8-2 against North Texas since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at The Super Pit. The Owls are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.7 points per game this season.

FAU took a loss when they played away from home last Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Sunday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 75-73 win over Rice. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 13:30 mark of the second half, when FAU was facing a 59-43 deficit.

FAU got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Tre Carroll out in front who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Carroll a new career-high in assists (five). Another player making a difference was KyKy Tandy, who went 5 for 8 en route to 13 points plus two steals.

FAU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, North Texas had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.3 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Wednesday. They walked away with a 76-67 victory over the Owls.

Among those leading the charge was Brenen Lorient, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds. Jasper Floyd was another key player, scoring 12 points along with five rebounds.

FAU now has a winning record of 10-9. As for North Texas, their win was their tenth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-4.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: FAU has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for North Texas, though, as they've been averaging only 33. Given FAU's sizable advantage in that area, North Texas will need to find a way to close that gap.

FAU beat North Texas 77-71 in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Does FAU have another victory up their sleeve, or will North Texas turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

FAU has won 8 out of their last 10 games against North Texas.