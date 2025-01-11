Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Northwestern State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead East Texas A&M 38-24.

Northwestern State came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

East Texas A&M Lions @ Northwestern State Demons

Current Records: East Texas A&M 2-13, Northwestern State 6-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the East Texas A&M Lions and the Northwestern State Demons are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Prather Coliseum. The Lions are no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses.

Last Monday, 2025 welcomed East Texas A&M with an 83-61 beatdown courtesy of Nicholls.

Even though they lost, East Texas A&M was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 10.9 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've averaged 15.4.

Meanwhile, Northwestern State suffered a bruising 92-69 defeat at the hands of McNeese on Monday. The Demons have struggled against the Cowboys recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

East Texas A&M's loss dropped their record down to 2-13. As for Northwestern State, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-8.

East Texas A&M is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 16th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-10 against the spread).

East Texas A&M was able to grind out a solid win over Northwestern State in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, winning 69-64. Will East Texas A&M repeat their success, or does Northwestern State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Northwestern State is a big 8.5-point favorite against East Texas A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136 points.

Series History

Northwestern State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against East Texas A&M.