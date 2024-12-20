Who's Playing

Southern-NOLA Knights @ Northwestern State Demons

Current Records: Southern-NOLA 0-6, Northwestern State 4-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Friday, December 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After four games on the road, Northwestern State is heading back home. They will welcome the Southern-NOLA Knights at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Prather Coliseum. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Last Saturday, Northwestern State ended up a good deal behind California and lost 84-66.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Landyn Jumawan, who went 5 for 8 en route to 15 points. His performance made up for a slower match against LSU back in November. The team also got some help courtesy of Jon Sanders II, who scored ten points in addition to six assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Southern-NOLA's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their sixth straight loss dating back to last season. They were dealt a punishing 110-66 defeat at the hands of Nicholls. The Knights were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 53-30.

Northwestern State's loss dropped their record down to 4-6. As for Southern-NOLA, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-6.

Everything went Northwestern State's way against Southern-NOLA when the teams last played back in December of 2023, as Northwestern State made off with a 99-75 victory. In that game, Northwestern State amassed a halftime lead of 59-33, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Friday.

Series History

Northwestern State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.