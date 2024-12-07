Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Ohio and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 39-33 lead against Morehead State.

Ohio has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Morehead State 3-5, Ohio 3-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Morehead State Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Ohio Bobcats at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Convocation Center. The Eagles have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last five games.

Last Wednesday, Morehead State didn't have quite enough to beat Marshall and fell 80-77. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Eagles in their matchups with the Thundering Herd: they've now lost four in a row.

Even though they lost, Morehead State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Marshall only pulled down eight.

Meanwhile, Ohio didn't have too much trouble with Robert Morris on Saturday as they won 84-68. That looming 84-68 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Bobcats yet this season.

Morehead State's defeat dropped their record down to 3-5. As for Ohio, they pushed their record up to 3-5 with the win, which was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Morehead State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Ohio, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8. Given Morehead State's sizable advantage in that area, Ohio will need to find a way to close that gap.

While only Ohio took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Ohio is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Odds

Ohio is a big 13.5-point favorite against Morehead State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Ohio and Morehead State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.