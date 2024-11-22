Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Campbell 3-2, Ohio State 3-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Ohio State Buckeyes will face off against the Campbell Fighting Camels at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Value City Arena. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Ohio State took a loss when they played away from home on Friday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Tuesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Evansville 80-30. That looming 80-30 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Buckeyes yet this season.

Among those leading the charge was Devin Royal, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Texas A&M on Friday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Meanwhile, everything went Campbell's way against Navy on Sunday as Campbell made off with an 86-66 win. With that victory, the Fighting Camels brought their scoring average up to 77 points per game.

Campbell can attribute much of their success to Jasin Sinani, who went 6 for 11 en route to 24 points plus two steals. Another player making a difference was Terren Frank, who went 8 for 13 en route to 17 points plus two steals.

Ohio State's win bumped their record up to 3-1. As for Campbell, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Ohio State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. However, it's not like Campbell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.