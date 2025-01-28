Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Iowa Hawkeyes @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Iowa 13-7, Ohio State 11-8

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, January 27, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $16.74

What to Know

Ohio State is on a three-game streak of home losses, Iowa a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season, but someone's luck is about to change on Monday. Both will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes have insisted on making their lastfive contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-3 during that stretch of close contests.

Having struggled with three losses in a row, Ohio State finally turned things around against Purdue on Tuesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 73-70 win over the Boilermakers. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Buckeyes have posted since February 25, 2024.

Micah Parrish was the offensive standout of the match as he went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points plus seven rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (80%). Bruce Thornton was another key player, posting 11 points plus six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Iowa finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They escaped with a win on Friday against Penn State by the margin of a single free throw, 76-75.

Iowa's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Drew Thelwell led the charge by going 6 for 10 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds and two steals. Thelwell had some trouble finding his footing against Minnesota on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Owen Freeman, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds.

Ohio State's win bumped their record up to 11-8. As for Iowa, their victory bumped their record up to 13-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Ohio State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.7 points per game. However, it's not like Iowa (currently ranked fourth) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 86.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Ohio State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Ohio State is a big 8.5-point favorite against Iowa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

Series History

Ohio State and Iowa both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.