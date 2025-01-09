A Big Ten battle will take place on Thursday when the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Oregon Ducks. The Buckeyes are 10-5 overall and 2-2 in conference play, while the Ducks are 13-2 on the season and 2-2 in Big Ten play. Ohio State is 10-4 against the spread in its last 14 matchups against conference opponents, while Oregon is only 2-5 against the number in its past seven road games.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET at Value City Arena in Columbus. The Buckeyes are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Ohio State vs. Oregon odds, while the over/under is 150.5 points per SportsLine consensus.

Ohio State vs. Oregon spread: Ohio State -3.5

Ohio State vs. Oregon over/under: 150.5 points

Ohio State vs. Oregon money line: Ohio State -182, Oregon +150

Why Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes are entering this matchup coming off a hard-fought 89-88 win over Minnesota on Monday in double-overtime. Devin Royal led Ohio State with 19 points in the victory and Bruce Thornton added 18 points, as five different Buckeyes reached double-figures in the contest.

Thornton is averaging 16.9 points and 4.5 assists per game this season, while Royal is now averaging 14.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Buckeyes are top 30 nationally in both field-goal percentage (49.0%) and field-goal percentage defense (39.1%).

Why Oregon can cover

Meanwhile, Oregon is coming off an 83-79 win over Maryland on Sunday. Jackson Shelstad led all scorers with 23 points and the Ducks had an efficient night offensively by just about every metric. They shot 51.8% from the floor, 42.9% from the 3-point line, 86.7% from the free-throw line and only turned the ball over eight times.

Dana Altman's squad has reached the 20-win plateau in each of the 14 seasons that he's been at the helm in Eugene and Oregon is well on its way to another 20-win effort in its first season in the Big Ten. However, this kicks off a tough stretch of the schedule where the Ducks play six of their next nine games on the road and this could be a barometer for the rest of their season.

