Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Okla. State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 38-31 lead against Oral Roberts.

If Okla. State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-3 in no time. On the other hand, Oral Roberts will have to make due with a 3-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: Oral Roberts 3-8, Okla. State 7-3

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Okla. State. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The timing is sure in the Cowboys' favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home while the Golden Eagles have been banged up by 12 consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Okla. State's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They walked away with a 66-61 win over Tarleton State on Wednesday.

Okla. State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Tarleton State only pulled down four.

Meanwhile, Oral Roberts was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their match with Texas Tech but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. Oral Roberts was completely outmatched by Texas Tech on the road and fell 86-50. The contest marked the Golden Eagles' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

JoJo Moore put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 8 for 10 en route to 19 points.

Okla. State has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 7-3 record this season. As for Oral Roberts, their loss dropped their record down to 3-8.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Okla. State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Oral Roberts, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1. Given Okla. State's sizable advantage in that area, Oral Roberts will need to find a way to close that gap.

Okla. State took their victory against Oral Roberts when the teams last played back in December of 2023 by a conclusive 81-60. In that matchup, Okla. State amassed a halftime lead of 48-27, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.

Odds

Okla. State is a big 20.5-point favorite against Oral Roberts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cowboys as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

Okla. State has won all of the games they've played against Oral Roberts in the last 7 years.