Halftime Report
Only one more half stands between Okla. State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 38-31 lead against Oral Roberts.
If Okla. State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-3 in no time. On the other hand, Oral Roberts will have to make due with a 3-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ Okla. State Cowboys
Current Records: Oral Roberts 3-8, Okla. State 7-3
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $2.00
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Okla. State. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The timing is sure in the Cowboys' favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home while the Golden Eagles have been banged up by 12 consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.
Okla. State's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They walked away with a 66-61 win over Tarleton State on Wednesday.
Okla. State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Tarleton State only pulled down four.
Meanwhile, Oral Roberts was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their match with Texas Tech but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. Oral Roberts was completely outmatched by Texas Tech on the road and fell 86-50. The contest marked the Golden Eagles' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.
JoJo Moore put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 8 for 10 en route to 19 points.
Okla. State has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 7-3 record this season. As for Oral Roberts, their loss dropped their record down to 3-8.
Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Okla. State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Oral Roberts, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1. Given Okla. State's sizable advantage in that area, Oral Roberts will need to find a way to close that gap.
Okla. State took their victory against Oral Roberts when the teams last played back in December of 2023 by a conclusive 81-60. In that matchup, Okla. State amassed a halftime lead of 48-27, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.
Odds
Okla. State is a big 20.5-point favorite against Oral Roberts, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cowboys as a 17.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 153.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Okla. State has won all of the games they've played against Oral Roberts in the last 7 years.
- Dec 17, 2023 - Okla. State 81 vs. Oral Roberts 60
- Nov 26, 2021 - Okla. State 78 vs. Oral Roberts 77
- Dec 08, 2020 - Okla. State 83 vs. Oral Roberts 78
- Nov 06, 2019 - Okla. State 80 vs. Oral Roberts 75
- Nov 16, 2017 - Okla. State 91 vs. Oral Roberts 48