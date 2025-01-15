Who's Playing

Texas Longhorns @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Texas 11-5, Oklahoma 13-3

What to Know

Texas is 8-2 against Oklahoma since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both will face off in an SEC battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Lloyd Noble Center. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

Last Saturday, Texas was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 74-70 to Tennessee.

The losing side was boosted by Tre Johnson, who went 11 for 17 en route to 26 points. His performance made up for a slower match against Auburn last Tuesday.

Even though they lost, Texas smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma couldn't handle Georgia on Saturday and fell 72-62. The game marked the Sooners' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Mohamed Wague, who posted ten points along with three steals and two blocks. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in assists (two). Another player making a difference was Duke Miles, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Texas' defeat dropped their record down to 11-5. As for Oklahoma, their loss dropped their record down to 13-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Texas hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.9 points per game. However, it's not like Oklahoma struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Texas is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Texas' opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread vs Oklahoma over their last nine matchups.

Odds

Oklahoma is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Texas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Texas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma.