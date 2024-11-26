The Old Dominion Monarchs will take on the Duquesne Dukes in the 2024 Cayman Islands Classic on Tuesday. This will be the seventh-place game after both programs lost their first two outings. Old Dominion is 2-5 on the season and lost to Boston College and High Point in the tournament, while Duquesne is 0-6 with losses in this event to South Dakota State and Hampton.

Tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET at John Gray Gymnasium. The Dukes are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Old Dominion vs. Duquesne odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 139.5.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 3 of the 2024-25 season on a 156-114 betting roll (+1762) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023.

Now, the model has dialed in on Old Dominion vs. Duquesne and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Duquesne vs. Old Dominion:

Old Dominion vs. Duquesne spread: Duquesne -7.5

Old Dominion vs. Duquesne over/under: 139.5 points

Old Dominion vs. Duquesne money line: Duquesne -331, Old Dominion +260

Why Old Dominion can cover

The Monarchs were on a two-game winning streak prior to the start of this tournament and got valuable early season tests against Buffalo, Arizona and Radford. They covered as 14.5-point underdogs on Monday in a 73-67 loss to High Point in the consolation bracket.

Sean Durugordon (16 points), Robert Davis Jr. (15 points) and Jaden Johnson (14 points) led the way for Old Dominion in the hard-fought loss. Davis (15.2 ppg) is the team's leading scorer while Devin Ceaser is averaging 12.3 ppg off the bench this season.

Why Duquesne can cover

Coming off an 11-point loss to South Dakota State in the first round and then a four-point loss to Hampton in the consolation side of the bracket, Duquesne has lost six in a row to start the season. However, the Dukes went on a magical run to win the Atlantic 10 tournament last year and also upset BYU in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

With Dru Joyce taking over as head coach after Keith Dambrot retired, the transition has been a struggle, but Duquesne only has one loss of more than 11 points so far this season and that was against an undefeated DePaul squad.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, predicting the teams combine for 141 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 70% of simulations.

So who wins Old Dominion vs. Duquesne, and which side of the spread hits over 70% of the time?