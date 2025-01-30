The No. 16 Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins are both newcomers to the Big Ten and the two former Pac-12 rivals will go head-to-head in their new league on Thursday. The Ducks are off to a 16-4 start and are 5-4 in the Big Ten, while UCLA is 15-6 overall and 6-4 in league play. The two programs have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings but UCLA has covered the spread in six of those 10 matchups.

Tipoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. The Bruins are 4.5-point favorites in the latest UCLA vs. Oregon odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 140.5. Before entering any Oregon vs. UCLA picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 13 of the 2024-25 season on a 202-142 betting roll (+2468) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on UCLA vs. Oregon. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Oregon vs. UCLA:

UCLA vs. Oregon spread: UCLA -4.5



UCLA vs. Oregon over/under: 140.5 points

UCLA vs. Oregon money line: UCLA -202, Oregon +167

Why you should back UCLA

The Bruins are coming off an 82-76 win over USC on Monday and will now take on another former Pac-12 rival. It was the fourth win in a row for UCLA. Eric Dailey Jr. led the team with 16 points, while Aday Mara recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Mara also blocked five shots and the 7-foot-3 center from Spain has now blocked 12 shots in his last three games combined. UCLA is 2-1-1 against the spread during its current four-game winning streak.

Why you should back Oregon

Meanwhile, Oregon will look to bounce back after suffering a 77-69 loss at the hands of Minnesota on Saturday. Brandon Angel led the team with 18 points during the loss, while Jackson Shelstad and TJ Bamba both scored 15 points.

Leading scorer Nathan Bittle (12.9 points per game) was held scoreless on 0-for-3 shooting, so Oregon will need a larger output from the fourth-year center on Thursday. The Ducks have failed to cover the spread in their last four games, but they did win outright in their only other two games as road underdogs this season.

