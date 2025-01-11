Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 10-6, Presbyterian 8-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Ticket Cost: $19.95

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs and the Presbyterian Blue Hose are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. The Bulldogs are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Last Wednesday, UNC-Ash. couldn't handle Longwood and fell 85-76.

UNC-Ash. struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Presbyterian last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 77-67 to SC Upstate. The Blue Hose have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

UNC-Ash.'s loss dropped their record down to 10-6. As for Presbyterian, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-10.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UNC-Ash. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.3 points per game. However, it's not like Presbyterian struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UNC-Ash. is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played Presbyterian.

Odds

Presbyterian is a slight 1.5-point favorite against UNC-Ash., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Hose as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

Series History

UNC-Ash. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.