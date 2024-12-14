Who's Playing

St. Bona. Bonnies @ Providence Friars

Current Records: St. Bona. 9-1, Providence 7-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Providence Friars' road trip will continue as they head out to face the St. Bona. Bonnies at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Friars will stroll into this one as the favorite.

On Tuesday, Providence needed a bit of extra time to put away DePaul. They came out on top against the Blue Demons by a score of 70-63.

Providence's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Bensley Joseph led the charge by posting 20 points along with seven assists and two steals. Joseph is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Bryce Hopkins, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, St. Bona. waltzed into their game on Saturday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They walked away with a 65-55 win over the Bulls.

St. Bona.'s victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Chance Moore, who had 16 points.

Providence's win bumped their record up to 7-4. As for St. Bona., their victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-1.

Odds

Providence is a 3.5-point favorite against St. Bona., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Friars as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 127.5 points.

