The Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) and Providence Friars (5-0) will put their unbeaten records on the line when they square off in the first round of the 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis on Wednesday evening. Oklahoma is coming off four straight double-digit wins at home, including an 84-56 win over East Texas A&M last Thursday. Providence improved to 5-0 with a 78-48 win over Delaware State last Tuesday, covering the spread as a 23.5-point favorite. These teams met last season, with the Sooners cruising to a 72-51 win.

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. Oklahoma is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Providence vs. Oklahoma odds, while the over/under is 134.5 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Oklahoma vs. Providence picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 4 of the 2024-25 season on a 162-118 betting roll (+1952) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Oklahoma-Providence. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Providence vs. Oklahoma spread: Oklahoma -2.5

Providence vs. Oklahoma over/under: 134.5 points

Providence vs. Oklahoma money line: Oklahoma -146, Providence +122

Providence vs. Oklahoma picks: See picks here

Providence vs. Oklahoma streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Providence can cover

Providence has won all five of its games to open the season, generating momentum heading into this early-season tournament. The Friars are expected to have star Bryce Hopkins available after he returned to practice last week. Hopkins was averaging 15.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game last season before suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in early January.

He went through pregame warmups prior to Providence's last game, which was a 78-48 win over Delaware State on Nov. 19. Freshman forward Oswin Erhunmwunse scored a team-high 13 points off the bench, while sophomore forward Christ Essandoko had nine points and 12 rebounds. Providence has won eight straight games in November, and Oklahoma has covered the spread twice in its last seven games. See which team to pick here.

Why Oklahoma can cover

Oklahoma has cruised to four blowout wins to open the season, including an 84-56 win over East Texas A&M last Thursday. Freshman guard Jeremiah Fears scored 20 points on 7 of 10 shooting to go along with five assists and four rebounds. Senior guard Duke Miles added 19 points on 7 of 13 shooting, knocking down three triples.

The Sooners are hoping to have Brycen Goodine back after he suffered an ankle injury in Oklahoma's opener on Nov. 4 and has not played since. He played for Providence for two years before transferring to Fairfield for two seasons and then to Oklahoma this offseason. The Sooners have an average margin of victory of 24 points, while Providence has won its five games by less than 17 points per game. See which team to pick here.

How to make Providence vs. Oklahoma picks

The model has simulated Oklahoma vs. Providence 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Providence vs. Oklahoma, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oklahoma vs. Providence spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 162-118 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.