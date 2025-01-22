Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Purdue and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Ohio State 41-28.

Purdue entered the matchup having won seven straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it eight, or will Ohio State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Ohio State Buckeyes @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Ohio State 10-8, Purdue 15-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Purdue Boilermakers are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Mackey Arena. The Buckeyes have a tough task ahead: they'll enter the contest with three straight losses, while the Boilermakers will come in with seven straight victories.

Ohio State fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Indiana on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 77-76 to the Hoosiers. The Buckeyes didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Micah Parrish, who went 8 for 13 en route to 19 points plus three steals. His performance made up for a slower match against Wisconsin on Tuesday. The team also got some help courtesy of Bruce Thornton, who scored 18 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Purdue earned a 65-58 win over Oregon on Saturday.

Purdue's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Trey Kaufman-Renn, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Kaufman-Renn a new career-high in offensive rebounds (six). Braden Smith was another key player, earning 15 points plus seven assists and four steals.

Ohio State's defeat dropped their record down to 10-8. As for Purdue, they have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-4 record this season.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Ohio State just can't miss this season, having made 48% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Purdue struggles in that department as they've made 49% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Ohio State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Purdue in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, but they still walked away with a 73-69 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Ohio State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Purdue is a big 10.5-point favorite against Ohio State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Boilermakers, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Purdue has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Ohio State.