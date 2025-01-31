The No. 10 Purdue Boilermakers (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten) will try to maintain their winning ways when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (14-7, 5-5) on Friday night. Purdue has won eight of its last nine games, including a 91-64 win over then-No. 21 Michigan last Friday. The Boilermakers are in second place in the conference standings, trailing unbeaten Michigan State (9-0) in league play. Indiana has lost four of its last five games, falling to Maryland in a 79-78 final on Sunday.

Purdue vs. Indiana spread: Purdue -12

Purdue vs. Indiana over/under: 146 points

Purdue vs. Indiana money line: Purdue -900, Indiana +586

Purdue vs. Indiana streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Purdue can cover

Purdue has won eight of its last nine games, and it has dominated this head-to-head series in recent years. The Boilermakers have won 15 of the last 19 meetings, winning the two games last season by a combined 41 points. They are coming off one of their best performances of the campaign, crushing then-No. 21 Michigan in a 91-64 final.

Junior guard Braden Smith nearly posted a triple-double, finishing with 24 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Four starters finished in double figures for Purdue, including a 15-point effort from junior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn. He leads the team with 18.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, while Smith is averaging 15.4 points and 8.9 assists.

Why Indiana can cover

Indiana beat Ohio State in overtime two weeks ago, pulling off the outright upset as an 8-point underdog. Senior forward Luke Goode had 23 points and knocked down four 3-pointers, including a massive triple with one minute remaining in overtime. Senior center Oumar Ballo posted a double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds, shooting 8 of 14 from the floor.

The Hoosiers have lost their two games since then, but both of those setbacks came by single digits. They were 2.5-point underdogs in their 79-78 loss to Maryland on Sunday, as Ballo had another double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Indiana has covered the spread in four of its last six games against Purdue.

