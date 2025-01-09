We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on Thursday's college basketball schedule as the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will host the No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers. Rutgers is 8-7 overall and 7-1 at home, while Purdue is 11-4 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Boilermakers have won the last three meetings between the programs and own a 12-5 all-time record versus Rutgers. Purdue is 7-8 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 college basketball season, while Rutgers is 5-9-1 ATS.

Tipoff is at 6 p.m. ET at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, N.J. The Boilermakers are favored by 2 points in the latest Rutgers vs. Purdue odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 147.5 points. Before entering any Purdue vs. Rutgers picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Rutgers vs. Purdue spread: Rutgers +2

Rutgers vs. Purdue over/under: 147.5 points

Rutgers vs. Purdue money line: Rutgers: +111, Purdue: -132

Why Rutgers can cover



Purdue is facing Rutgers at the wrong time: Rutgers suffered its first home loss of the season on Monday, and it is likely out for redemption as it fell 75-63 to the Wisconsin Badgers. Despite the defeat, Tyson Acuff scored 17 points and has bested his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Rutgers also smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive boards, which is its most all season.

The Scarlet Knights' three leading scorers are all freshmen in Dylan Harper (21.1 points), Ace Bailey (19.1) and Lathan Sommerville (7.7). Harper leads the Big Ten in scoring, while Bailey dominates in the paint with 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. The team gets to face a Purdue squad that is just 2-5 ATS on the road, and Rutgers also benefits from a fairly quick turnaround as the Scarlet Knights are 3-1-1 ATS when they have less than four days of rest. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Purdue can cover



Meanwhile, Purdue strolled past the Northwestern Wildcats with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 79-61. Braden Smith had 22 points to go along with seven assists and six rebounds, while C.J. Cox posted 12 points and eight rebounds. As a team, Purdue shot 40% from the 3-point line and knocked down 83.3% of its free throw attempts.

The outside shot has been a strength of the Boilermakers all season, as their 39.6% from deep ranks 12th in Division I. The team has three players averaging at least 14 ppg, led by Trey Kaufman-Renn putting up 17.8 points. Smith leads the conference with 8.6 assists per night and also brings it defensively, with 2.1 steals per game. Purdue has also covered in back-to-back games, while Rutgers is just 1-4 ATS over its last five. See which team to back at SportsLine.

