The 2024 Sunshine Slam tips off on Monday as the Radford Highlanders (4-2) and the Chicago State Cougars (0-6) square off. They'll be matching up in the Ocean Bracket. The Highlanders have won four of their last five games but are coming off a loss. On Nov. 21, Clemson blew out Radford 79-51. As for the Cougars, they are losers of six games in a row. In their previous outing, Indiana State beat Chicago State 97-61.

Tipoff from Ocean Center is at 10:30 a.m. ET. The Highlanders are 15.5-point favorites in the latest Radford vs. Chicago State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 145. Before making any Chicago State vs. Radford picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Chicago State vs. Radford:

Radford vs. Chicago State spread: Highlanders -15.5

Radford vs. Chicago State over/under: 145 points

Radford vs. Chicago State money line: Highlanders -1493, Cougars +853

Why Radford can cover

Senior guard Jarvis Moss is the main ball handler and shot creator for this team. Moss is able to score from all three levels on the floor. He leads the team in points (18) with 3.8 rebounds and one steal per game. Moss also knocks down 36% of his attempts from beyond the arc. On Nov. 18, Moss dropped a season-high 30 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Junior guard Brandon Maclin is a playmaker in the backcourt. Maclin creates havoc on the defensive end with the ability to finish in the lane. The Tennessee native logs 9.5 points, six rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game. On Nov. 8, he had 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Chicago State can cover

The Cougars will be facing a Highlanders defense that gives up 76.3 points per game, while allowing opponents to shoot 44% from the field and 38% from 3-point land. Junior guard Gabe Spinelli is someone who will have a chance to step up. This season, he averages a team-high 9.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. Spinelli has scored in double figures in three games in 2024.

Junior guard Saxby Sunderland has been an active defender and plays good on-ball defense. Sunderland logs 8.2 points, three rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. The Virginia native has recorded a steal in all six games this season. On Nov. 12 against Texas, Sunderland had 10 points and a steal. See who to back at SportsLine.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, predicting the teams combine for 141 points.

