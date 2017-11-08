Report: LiAngelo Ball, two other UCLA freshmen out on bail after arrest in China

UCLA freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were let out on bail in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday morning following their arrests for allegedly shoplifting at a Louis Vuitton store adjacent to the team hotel. The news was first reported by ESPN.com.

The Bruins are in China to play Georgia Tech on Saturday, local time, as part of the start of college basketball's regular season. The team is now in Shanghai (approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes from Hangzhou), where their game will be played, at Baoshan Arena.

Via ESPN:

"The players were treated with the utmost respect, kindness and professionalism at all times by the Hangzhou police," the source, who had firsthand knowledge of the release, told ESPN. "The players questioned were respectful at all times. None of this was confrontational." ... Afterward, Ball, Riley and Hill were taken to the police station in Hangzhou, where they were kept for a number of hours. UCLA representatives, including coach Steve Alford, were at the police station along with the players. Ball, Riley and Hill were released around 4 a.m. Wednesday and were staying at a luxury hotel in Hangzhou along with a UCLA representative, according to a source. They are being required by Hangzhou police to remain at the hotel until the legal process is over, the source said.

Yahoo, citing anonymous legal sources familiar with Chinese law but who did not want to publicly speak out about the Chinese government, reports that shoplifting in China can lead to punishments as heavy as 3-10 years in prison. In the wake of the players being let out on bail, that punitive action seems highly unlikely.

However, all three players will be suspended, according to the AP, which quoted UCLA coach Steve Alford.

"The University came out with a statement, so I won't have any further comment on this other than in answering that question -- those individuals won't play on Saturday," Alford told the AP.

UCLA is yet to confirm anything beyond one brief statement it released after the news of the trio's arrest broke on Tuesday.

"We are aware of a situation involving UCLA student-athletes in Hangzhou, China," the school's statement said. "The University is cooperating fully with local authorities on this matter, and we have no further comment at this time."

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who has led the initiative to have Pac-12 teams play games in the Pacific Rim, released a statement on Tuesday night that directed all inquiries about the matter to UCLA.

"We are very disappointed by any situation that detracts from the positive student-athlete educational and cultural experience that this week is about," Scott said. "Whether in the United States or abroad, we expect our student-athletes to uphold the highest standards. We will continue to closely monitor the situation."

The often-outspoken LaVar Ball, who is in China with his family, canceled a previously scheduled gathering with the media to address the situation. ESPN, which has a reporter on the scene in China, briefly got Ball to comment on the matter some time later.

"He'll be fine," Ball said. "He'll be fine. Everybody making it a big deal. It ain't that big of a deal."

CBS Sports will continue to update this story as more information comes in.