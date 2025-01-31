Who's Playing

Saint Peter's Peacocks @ Rider Broncs

Current Records: Saint Peter's 7-9, Rider 7-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Saint Peter's Peacocks and the Rider Broncs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Gymnasium. The Broncs have the home-court advantage, but the Peacocks are expected to win by one point.

Saint Peter's is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 120.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 48-37 hit to the loss column at the hands of Merrimack last Thursday. The matchup marked the Peacocks' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Even though they lost, Saint Peter's smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 16 consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Rider also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to Quinnipiac by a score of 75-64. The Broncs have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Saint Peter's dropped their record down to 7-9 with the loss, which was their third straight at home. As for Rider, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-13.

Saint Peter's skirted past Rider 50-48 in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. Does Saint Peter's have another victory up their sleeve, or will Rider turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Saint Peter's is a slight 1-point favorite against Rider, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Peacocks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 123.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Rider has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Saint Peter's.